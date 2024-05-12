Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 4 Voting Timing, Key Candidates And Polling Constituencies

Lok Sabha elections for 11 out of the total 48 seats in Maharashtra are scheduled for phase 4 on May 13, and the counting of votes will be done on June 4. In the fourth phase, the polls will be conducted in 96 constituencies across 10 states. The states going for polls include Andhra Pradesh (25), Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Maharashtra (11), Odisha (4), Telangana (17), Uttar Pradesh (13), and West Bengal (8).

Maharashtra Phase 4 Voting Date and Time

The fourth phase of the 18th general Lok Sabha elections is set to commence on May 13. The voting for all 11 seats in Maharashtra will begin at 7AM and conclude by 5PM, ensuring ample time for all eligible individuals to cast their votes.

Madhya Pradesh Phase 4: Key Candidates, Constituencies

In the state of Maharashtra, the BJP, headed by Chandrashekhar Bawankule, is competing for 28 seats, while the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, is contesting for 15 seats. The NCP, under Sunil Tatkare's leadership, is contending for four seats.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc, consisting of the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, is vying for 21 seats, with the NCP (SP) aiming for 10 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress is contending for only four seats. Here are the seats going to the polls on May 13:

Nandurbar: Dr Heena Gavit (BJP) vs Gowaal K Padavi (Congress)

Jalgaon: Smita Wagh (BJP) vs Karan Pawar [Shiv Sena (UBT)]

Raver: Raksha Khadse (BJP) vs Shriram Patil [NCP (SP)]

Jalna: Danve Raosaheb Dadarao (BJP) vs Kalyan Kale (Congress)

Aurangabad: Imtiyaz Jaleel (AIMIM) vs Chandrakant Khaire [Shiv Sena (UBT)] vs Sandipanrao Bhumre (Shiv Sena)

Maval: Shrirang Barne (Shiv Sena) vs Sanjog Waghere Patil [Shiv Sena (UBT)]

Pune: Murlidhar Mohol (BJP) vs Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar (Congress)

Shirur: Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil (NCP) vs Amol Kolhe [NCP (SP)]

Ahmednagar: Sujay Vikhe-Patil (BJP) vs Nilesh Lanke [NCP (SP)]

Shirdi: Sadashiv Lokhande (Shiv Sena) vs Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure [Shiv Sena (UBT)]

Beed: Pankaja Munde (BJP) vs Bajrang Sonwane [NCP (SP)]