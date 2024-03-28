Maharashtra Lok Sabha Polls: Govinda Joins Shiv Sena-Shinde, Karisma-Kareena Likely To Follow

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and sister duo Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are likely to join the Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. According to the Zee News TV report, the Kapoor sisters may join Shiv Sena and also contest the general elections from Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Govinda joined Shiv Sena today in the presence Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Bollywood star may contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls from the North-West Mumbai parliamentary constituency, reported Zee News TV.

#WATCH | Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda joins Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/vYu2qYDrlO — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

The BJP has already announced names of several candidates for the 48 Lok Sabha seats including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, and former state minister Pankaja Munde. The BJP has not declared any formal seat-sharing with the ruling Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-NCP (Ajit Pawar) parties.

Maharashtra will vote in five phases for 48 constituencies in the general elections. The polling for the seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections is set to commence on April 19 and will be concluded on June 2. The counting of votes will take place on June 4, 2024