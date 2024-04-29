Maharashtra: Man Killed After Dispute Over Parking Of Vehicle

New Delhi: The police arrested one accused on Monday in connection with the death of the young man who was allegedly beaten after a dispute over the parking of a vehicle in the Latur district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The victim was identified as Ankush Pawar, 30 years old, who had come to attend his brother-in-law's marriage near Ekambi-Tanda village in Ausa tehsil on Sunday, police said.

Assistant Police Inspector Rahul Kumar Bhol said, "An argument broke out between Pawar and the neighbour of his father-in-law over parking of a vehicle."

"He was beaten up with a stick and an iron rod on his head. He died on the way to a hospital in Latur," Bhol added, PTI reported.

For now, the Police have registered a case of murder and further investigation is underway.