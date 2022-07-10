Mumbai: A 32-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly removing some pages from his passport in order to hide his visit to a foreign country from his wife. He wanted to keep his extra-marital affair under wraps but was apparently unaware that tampering with the passport is an offense, a police official said on Saturday.

The man visited a foreign country a few days ago to meet his girlfriend, the official said. When he flew back to India on Thursday night, immigration officials at the Mumbai airport noticed that some pages of his passport, which should have had visa stamps for his latest journey, were missing. When questioned by police, the man said he had gone abroad to meet his girlfriend after telling the wife that he was travelling for work in India. When his wife grew suspicious and called him, he did not take her calls and later thought of removing pages from the passport so that she did not learn where he had been.

He was arrested under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including cheating and forgery and a further probe is on, the police official added.