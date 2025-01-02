Maharashtra Man Walks Home Fortnight After Doctors Declare Him Dead

A shocking development surfaced from Maharashtra, where an elderly man walked home from the hospital on Monday, a fortnight after he was declared dead by doctors in a private hospital. The shocking incident happened in Kolhapur, where a speed breaker proved to be a life-saver for 65-year-old Pandurang Ulpe.

An ambulance, which was carrying his “body” from the hospital to his home, passed over a speed breaker, taking him back to life instead of the crematorium, as reported by news agency PTI. After the ambulance crossed it, his family noticed his fingers moving. The ambulance then began the journey with his “body” from the hospital to his home, where neighbours and relatives had gathered upon hearing the news of his demise and were preparing for his last rites.

“When we were bringing his ‘body” home from the hospital, the ambulance passed over a speed breaker, and we noticed that there was a movement in his fingers,” his wife said, as quoted by news agency PTI. He was then taken back to another hospital, where he remained for a fortnight and underwent an angioplasty during the period, a family member said. Ulpe walked home from the hospital on Monday, a fortnight after the ambulance passed over the speed breaker, taking him back to life instead of the crematorium.

Narrating the sequence of the events of December 16, Ulpe, a warkari (devotee of Lord Vitthal), said, “I had come home from a walk and was sitting after sipping tea. I felt dizzy and breathless. I went to the bathroom and vomited. I don’t remember what happened afterwards, including who took me to the hospital.”

There has been no comment so far from the hospital that had declared him dead. Ulpe, a resident of Kasaba-Bawada in western Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district, suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

(With PTI Inputs)