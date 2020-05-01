Maharashtra may allow liquor shops across state to reopen soon

Mumbai: There is an indication that the Maharashtra government is mulling reopening of liquor shops in the state to open with strict observation of lockdown restrictions and social distancing being followed. Although an official confirmation on the same remains awaited, according to sources, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is keen that economic activities are also taken care of along with measures to control the spread of coronavirus infection.

An expert panel of the Maharashtra government has reportedly stated in its recommendation that the sale of alcohol in the state should be permitted, under strict social distancing guidelines.

In Maharashtra, on an average, excise revenue of Rs 1,500 crores used to come from the sale of liquor every month. However, due to the lockdown, the excise department has been hit by huge revenue loss. It is to be noted that after the Centre imposed a nation-wide lockdown on March 24, a strict ban has since then been enforced on the sale and manufacturing of liquor in the state.

Recently, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had written to CM Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to allow the reopening of wine shops so that the state can generate revenue to deal with the ongoing financial crisis. He had also called for allowing hotels and kitchens providing affordable foods to run saying that as a big chunk of Maharashtras population is dependent on them.

The cash-strapped Maharashtra government is facing a massive revenue loss estimated around Rs 40000 crore in March-April on account of lockdown. The expert panel was tasked with making suggestions to help the economy recover from a worsening state due to the coronavirus. The panel, consisting of 11 retired and serving bureaucrats, also recommended in its report that the government should allow the real estate, construction, agriculture, IT sector to open in a phased manner.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, however, mocked the MNS chief for demanding to reopen liquor shops in the state to boost revenues and sought to know whether he was really concerned about the state's treasury. "You don't get revenue just by starting the shops. The government gets revenue in the form of excise and sales tax when a distributor purchases the product from the factories. In order to start these units, workers are required. Besides, if the shops re-open, no social distancing will be followed," the party had said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Earlier on April 25, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesperson Punya Salila Srivastava had clarified that liquor shops in markets/market complexes and shopping malls will not be allowed to open during the lockdown. The Ministry clarified that sale of liquor and other items continue to be prohibited as specified in the national directives for COVID-19 management.