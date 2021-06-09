Maharashtra MHT CET 2021 registration starts on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org, click here for direct link

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2021: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) has started registration for all upcoming entrance exams for the 2021-22 academic year. Interested and eligible students can fill out the MHT CET 2021 application form on the official website, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org latest by July 7, 2021.

The development comes at a time when the state government led by Uddhav Thackeray is yet to finalise the criteria for deciding class 12 marks for state board students.

Earlier, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant mentioned that the exam is likely to be held by July end or August. Students would be able to take admission in the first year Engineering / Technology, Pharmacology and Agricultural courses through MHT CET 2021 marks.

In a circular released on June 8, the MHT-CET cell invited all eligible class 12 students to start online registration and confirmation of application forms along with the required fee starting June 8 and the process will be on till July 7, 2021. Forms will also be accepted with a late fee of Rs 500 from July 8 to July 15.

"MHT-CET entrance exams for admission to professional courses including engineering/technology, Pharmacy and agricultural education for the 2021-22 academic will be held across various centres in Mumbai and across Maharashtra," states the circular signed by the CET cell commissioner, C D Joshi. It further states that the online registration schedule and information brochure for the examination has been made available on the official website, https://mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. "Payment for the exams will only be accepted in the online mode," the circular said.

MHT CET 2021 registration: How to apply

Visit the website, www.mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

Click on the 'MHT CET 2021 registration' link

Fill the required details and click on Submit

Enter application number and password to fill the MHT CET 2021 application form

Pay the application fee as applicable through online mode and click on Submit

Take a print of the MHT CET 2021 application form for any future reference.

MHT-CET registration: Application fee

General category: Rs 800

Reserved category: Rs 600

