हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Maharashtra minister accuses Karnataka govt of blocking oxygen supply

Satej Patil, who is also guardian minister for Kolhapur, informed that to face a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, 14 oxygen plants will be set up in the district.

Maharashtra minister accuses Karnataka govt of blocking oxygen supply
Photo courtesy: PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Satej Patil on Saturday (May 8) accused the neighbouring Karnataka government of 'interrupting' oxygen supply to Western Maharashtra from a steel plant in Bellary, and asked the Centre to intervene.

In a statement, Satej Patil, the Minister of State for Home, said "interruption of oxygen meant for Kolhapur and other districts by Karnataka is unfortunate".

The Union government should ensure that the supply is not disrupted to avoid loss of life, he said.

"The supply of 50 MT of oxygen to Maharashtra especially to Western Maharashtra by the central government was interrupted by the Karnataka government. This will lead to a shortage of oxygen in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts," the Congress leader claimed.

Shortage of medical oxygen is plaguing many states in the country where coronavirus cases have surged massively in the last few weeks.

Satej Patil, who is also guardian minister for Kolhapur, informed that to face a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, 14 oxygen plants will be set up in the district.

The new plants would generate 23 MT oxygen and can refill 1,800 cylinders daily, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Covid CrisisMaharashtraKarnatakaCOVID IndiaoxygenOxygen scarcity
Next
Story

Drones used for COVID-19 vaccine delivery on experimental basis to boost healthcare access

Must Watch

PT7M13S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch Sonam Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao's fun