Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde tests COVID-19 positive for second time

Mumbai: Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde has tested positive for COVID-19, again, the NCP leader informed about the development in a social media post on Tuesday. Munde had been infected with COVID-19 in June 2020 as well.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Munde said, "Today is the second time I have tested positive for corona. I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested. There is nothing to worry about. Everyone should wear a mask, follow social distancing and take care of themselves," Dhananjay Munde tweeted in Marathi.

माझी आज दुसऱ्यांदा कोरोना चाचणी positive आली आहे.गेल्या काही दिवसात माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्या सर्वांनी आपली तपासणी करून घ्यावी ही विनंती.मी डॉक्टरांच्या सल्ल्यानुसार काळजी घेत आहे. काळजी करण्यासारखं काही नाही.सर्वांनी मास्क वापरावा,सोशल डिस्टन्सचे पालन करावे व स्वतःची काळजी घ्यावी. — Dhananjay Munde (@dhananjay_munde) March 23, 2021

Further, Munde appealed for the people who had come in contact with him to get tested for the virus. "On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols and stay safe," he had written in his earlier tweet.

This comes three days after Maharashtra cabinet minister and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray`s son, Aaditya Thackeray, announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Maharashtra is witnessing a huge spike in daily COVID-19 cases. The state on Tuesday reported 28,699 new COVID-19 cases, 13,165 recoveries, and 132 deaths in the past day, the health department said. The total count of cases has gone up to 25,33,026 including 2,30,641 active cases and 22,47,495 recoveries, the department said.