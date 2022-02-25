Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested by ED, hospitalised in Mumbai

New Delhi: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, currently in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, was on Friday (February 25) admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai for medical reasons, his office informed.

"Hon. @nawabmalikncp saheb has been admitted to JJ hospital for medical reasons," Malik's office tweeted.

An official told PTI that Malik has been admitted to the J J hospital.“During the ED custody, Malik complained about some health issues to the central agency's personnel, following which he was hospitalised.”

Malik, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Minority Affairs Minister in the Maharashtra government, was arrested by the ED on February 23 in a money laundering case. Following his arrest, a Special PMLA court in Mumbai sent him to ED custody till March 3 in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of the underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Putting its weight behind Malik, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had rejected BJP’s demand seeking Malik’s resignation. “There is no question of taking his resignation as he (Malik) has not committed anything wrong,” senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal had said.

(With agency inputs)

