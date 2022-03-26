Maharashtra: Minor boy dead, 2 women injured in house collapse in Mumbai’s Kandivali

New Delhi: A minor boy died and two women were injured when a house collapsed in Mumbai’s Kandivali area earlier today (March 26), PTI reported.

The incident took place at K D Compound in Lalji Pada area around 4 pm.

Maharashtra | One died and two got injured after a building collapsed in Kandivali area of Mumbai earlier this evening. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wwkli5AnRP — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2022

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said that drainage work going on in the area could be a probable reason for the collapse of the ground-plus-one storey house.

The boy aged 4 who died in the collapse was identified as Naushad Ali, while the two members of his family, 22-year-old Hasina Shaha and Shahidunnisa (30), were seriously wounded. The women are undergoing treatment at Shatabdi Hospital, the BMC official told PTI.

(With agency inputs)

