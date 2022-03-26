हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
House collapse

Maharashtra: Minor boy dead, 2 women injured in house collapse in Mumbai’s Kandivali

A BMC official said that drainage work going on in the area could be a probable reason for the house collapse. 

Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: A minor boy died and two women were injured when a house collapsed in Mumbai’s Kandivali area earlier today (March 26), PTI reported. 

The incident took place at K D Compound in Lalji Pada area around 4 pm. 

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said that drainage work going on in the area could be a probable reason for the collapse of the ground-plus-one storey house.

The boy aged 4 who died in the collapse was identified as Naushad Ali, while the two members of his family, 22-year-old Hasina Shaha and Shahidunnisa (30), were seriously wounded.  The women are undergoing treatment at Shatabdi Hospital, the BMC official told PTI. 

(With agency inputs)

