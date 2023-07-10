Maharashtra NCP Crisis: Setback For Ajit Pawar? Another MLA Switched Back To Sharad Pawar Camp

The ongoing turmoil within the Nationalist Congress Party is far from coming to an end. The MLAs have been crisscrossing between the two factions since Ajit Pawar led a rebellion to join the ruling alliance in Maharashtra. Both the senior leaders - Sharad and Ajit have staked their claims on the NCP while reaching out to the Election Commission. In the latest development, another MLA from Ajit Pawar's faction has switched back to Senior Pawar's faction. Makrand Jadhav Patil is the third MLA who has left Ajit Pawar's side in a week. Before him, Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar and Deepak Chavan have returned to Sharad Pawar's camp.

Makrand Jadhav Patil is the MLA from the Wai assembly seat in the Satara district of Maharashtra. Hundreds of Makarand's supporters have also returned to the Sharad camp following his path. On the other hand, Kiran Lahamate of the Sharad Pawar faction has switched to Ajit's camp. Lahamate first went with Ajit Pawar, then returned to senior Pawar's camp and now has again joined Ajit Pawar's camp. He was also present there during Ajit's swearing-in on July 2.

After Ajit joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government, the NCP has split into two factions and the fight for control of the party has started between Uncle Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar. Both factions held a meeting on July 5 to demonstrate their strength. The presence of more than 35 MLAs was claimed in the meeting of Ajit faction and 15 MLAs reached Sharad's faction. However, Ajit is claiming that he has more than 40 MLAs. The NCP has 53 MLAs in the Maharashtra cabinet and Ajit Pawar will need the support of 36 MLAs to stake claim to control the party.



On the other hand, Congress has staked claim to the post of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly saying that it is the largest opposition party in the state.