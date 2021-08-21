हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

With over 10.96 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations in a day Maharashtra's govt claims new record

Maharashtra government claimed to have set a new record by inoculating over 10.96 lakh people against COVID-19 in a single day.

With over 10.96 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations in a day Maharashtra&#039;s govt claims new record
Photo Courtesy: PTI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Saturday (August 21) claimed to have set a new record by inoculating over 10.96 lakh people against COVID-19 in a single day.

"The state achieved this feat with the network of 5,200 vaccination centres where 10,96,493 doses were given. This figure could go up as vaccination was going on at some centres till late evening," the state public health ministry said in a statement.

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state government was insisting on supplying higher number of vials for a long time so that we can "increase the pace of immunisation against COVID-19".

"Today, we proved our claim of having installed the capacity of inoculating more than 10 lakh people in a day," he stated.

The Maharashtra government on July 3 vaccinated 8.11 lakh people while 9,64,460 doses were administered on August 14, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health Department.

Maharashtra on Saturday (August 21) reported 4,575 new coronavirus cases and 145 deaths, which raised the tally to 64,20,510 and the toll to 1,35,817, a health official said. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID19Covid Crisiscoronavirus vaccineCOVID19 vaccineRajesh TopeCOVID Maharashtra
Next
Story

'India will remain forever grateful for his contributions': PM Modi grieves Kalyan Singh's demise

Must Watch

PT18M59S

Jammu And Kashmir: The power of Special Operations Group