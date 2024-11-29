Maharashtra News: 8 Killed, 30 Injured After Bus Overturns In Gondia

Maharashtra Accident: In a tragic incident that occurred in Maharashtra, at least eight people lost their lives after a Maharashtra State Transport bus overturned near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road in the Gondia district on Friday afternoon. The bus was on its way from Nagpur to Gondia.

Speaking on the incident, police said, "A state transport bus met with an accident in Gondia district. The bus was en route from the Bhandara depot to Gondia when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road and overturned on the side of the road. Eight people have died, and around 30 people are injured."

The official further stated that the people who have sustained injuries have been shifted to the Gondia District Hospital. According to the official, the death toll is expected to increase.

According to information from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered the Transport Administration to provide immediate assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the victims. "A state transport Shivshahi bus overturned in a horrific accident. Eight bodies have been recovered from the site of the incident, and the death toll is expected to increase. Information about the situation was taken from the local administration. Instructions have been issued for immediate and proper treatment of the injured," said the CMO.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered his condolences to the bereaved family members. Taking to his official handle on X, Fadnavis posted, "It is very unfortunate that a Shivshahi bus met with an unfortunate accident near Sadak Arjun in Gondia district in which some passengers died. I pay my heartfelt respects to the deceased. We share the grief of their families."

"The people who were injured in this incident may immediately receive treatment in a private hospital if necessary. I have also told the Collector of Gondia to make arrangements to shift them to Nagpur if required. Senior administration officials have reached the spot and are coordinating relief efforts. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in this incident," posted Fadnavis on X.

PM Modi Condoles Loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra's Gondia district. He extended condolences to the bereaved family and wished speedy recovery for the injured. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said: "Distressed by the loss of lives in the bus mishap in Gondia, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected."

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO's post read. Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the district authorities to extend all medical help to the injured and inform the families of the victims. He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in the tragedy.

(With agencies Inputs)