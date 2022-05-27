हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra nurses strike

Maharashtra nurses to hold an indefinite strike from tomorrow

Maharashtra nurses strike: More than 15,000 nurses from state-run hospitals, including about 1,500 in Mumbai, will be on strike

Maharashtra nurses to hold an indefinite strike from tomorrow

Mumbai: Over 15,000 nurses of state-run hospitals in Maharashtra will go on indefinite strike from Saturday to protest against the state government's decision to outsource the recruitment of nurses to a private agency, PTI reported quoting the nurses association. The Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) had earlier called for a two-day strike on May 27-28. "None of our demands have been met. So we are going on indefinite strike from May 28," the general secretary of the MSNA Sumitra Tote said on Friday. If the recruitment of nurses is outsourced, they will be vulnerable to exploitation and receive lower remuneration, she added.

More than 15,000 nurses from state-run hospitals, including about 1,500 in Mumbai, will be on strike, Tote added.

The MSNA has also asked for payment of nursing and education allowances to its members.

The Centre and some states pay a nursing allowance of Rs 7,200. The benefit should be extended to nurses in Maharashtra too, Tote said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maharashtra nurses strikeMaharashtraMumbaiNursesHealth system
Next
Story

Sadhguru makes a final pit stop in Oman before beginning his Save Soil journey in India

Must Watch

PT1M4S

Uniform Civil Code: Uttarakhand government constituted a 5-member committee