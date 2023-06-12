topStoriesenglish2620819
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA OPINION POLL

Maharashtra Opinion Poll: Who Will Win If Elections Are Held Today - BJP-Sena Or Congress-NCP? Check Zee News Survey Results

Zee News in collaboration with the Matrize held carried out an opinion poll to gauge the people's mood that who will win if elections are held today. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 08:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Maharashtra Opinion Poll: Who Will Win If Elections Are Held Today - BJP-Sena Or Congress-NCP? Check Zee News Survey Results

Maharashtra assembly elections are almost a year away. The state is currently under the NDA regime after a rebellion led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The NDA constitutes of the BJP and Eknath-Shinde-led Shiv Sena while the MVA is a coalition of Congress, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). Zee News in collaboration with the Matrize held carried out an opinion poll to gauge the people's mood that who will win if elections are held today. The survey revealed some surprising results.

As per the opinion poll, the NDA is likely to get 46 per cent of votes if elections are held today while the MVA's vote share will be 35 per cent and MNS may get around 3 per cent of votes. 

According to the Zee News-Matrize Opinion polls, if the elections are held today, the BJP-Sena may bag between 165-185 seats thus getting a clear majority. On the other hand, the Congress-led MVA is likely to get 88-118 seats while the Raj Thackeray-led MNS may get around 2-5 seats. The survey also revealed that others including independent candidates may get 12-22 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.

This is a developing story.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile