Maharashtra Opinion Poll: Who Will Win If Elections Are Held Today - BJP-Sena Or Congress-NCP? Check Zee News Survey Results

Maharashtra assembly elections are almost a year away. The state is currently under the NDA regime after a rebellion led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The NDA constitutes of the BJP and Eknath-Shinde-led Shiv Sena while the MVA is a coalition of Congress, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). Zee News in collaboration with the Matrize held carried out an opinion poll to gauge the people's mood that who will win if elections are held today. The survey revealed some surprising results.

As per the opinion poll, the NDA is likely to get 46 per cent of votes if elections are held today while the MVA's vote share will be 35 per cent and MNS may get around 3 per cent of votes.

According to the Zee News-Matrize Opinion polls, if the elections are held today, the BJP-Sena may bag between 165-185 seats thus getting a clear majority. On the other hand, the Congress-led MVA is likely to get 88-118 seats while the Raj Thackeray-led MNS may get around 2-5 seats. The survey also revealed that others including independent candidates may get 12-22 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.

This is a developing story.