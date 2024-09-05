Parents Carry Dead Sons Home Due To 'Lack of Ambulance' After Children Die From 'Improper Treatment' - Heartbreaking Video

Gadchiroli: In a heartbreaking incident, a couple from Aheri taluka had to carry the bodies of their two young sons, who died from fever after allegedly not receiving timely medical treatment. They were carrying the bodies back to their village on their shoulders due to the absence of an ambulance. The couple walked a distance of 15 km, navigating through muddy forest paths to reach their home in Pattigaon.

A disturbing video of the parents, struggling to carry the bodies of their sons, both under 10 years old, surfaced online. This was shared by Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar. He highlighted the tragic reality of healthcare in Gadchiroli, where Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis serves as the Guardian Minister.

“The two brothers had a fever but didn’t receive proper treatment in time. Their condition worsened rapidly, and within hours, both passed away,” said Wadettiwar in a post. He also shared the video of the grieving parents.

Wadettiwar further stated, "There was no ambulance available to transport the children’s bodies to their village, forcing the parents to make the long trek through rain-soaked, muddy paths. This incident lays bare the grim state of healthcare in the region."

The Congress leader also criticized the state government, pointing out that while Fadnavis oversees Gadchiroli as Guardian Minister, Dharmarao Baba Atram of the Nationalist Congress Party holds the position of FDA Minister in Eknath Shinde's government.

Wadettiwar remarked, “These leaders make grand claims about development in the state, yet they seem blind to the harsh realities faced by people in areas like Gadchiroli, where such tragedies continue to occur.”

This tragic incident marks the second such case in the Vidarbha region within a week, as highlighted by the Congress leader. Earlier, on September 1, a pregnant tribal woman, Kavita A. Sakol, died along with her stillborn child in Melghat, Amravati, after an ambulance failed to arrive on time.

Kavita went into labor and her family called for an ambulance, but they were told it would take four hours to reach them. She delivered at home as there was no choice left. Unfortunately, the baby was stillborn. As her condition worsened, her family rushed her to a local health center in a private vehicle, but despite being transferred to larger facilities, both mother and child died.

“The deaths of Kavita and her child were a result of the poor health infrastructure and negligent officials in Melghat. The government, which spends money on vote-seeking schemes, could have better invested in ambulances that could have saved lives,” Wadettiwar added.

Both incidents have sparked outrage on social media, though there has yet to be an official response from the authorities.