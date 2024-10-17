Maharashtra Police Writes To Interpol To Issue Red Corner Notice And Arrest Fugitive Hussain Shattaf

The Maharashtra Police have taken a significant step by formally requesting Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice (RCN) for the arrest of Hussain Shattaf, a fugitive accused of using forged documents to obtain a passport and flee the country after allegedly murdering Captain Manmohan Singh Virdi, a merchant navy officer, in Lonavala, Maharashtra.

Following an order from the Bombay High Court, the police have written to India’s Interpol wing, managed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), urging them to expedite the RCN against Shattaf, who is wanted in multiple cases involving forgery and the use of fake documents.

In an official communication to Interpol, the Pune Superintendent of Police (SP) stated, "Subject: Request regarding Provisional Arrest of Fugitive HUSSAIN MEHBOOB KHOKHAWALA alias HUSSAIN MOHAMMED SHATTAF." The letter goes on to say, "We are forwarding the Interpol reference with all necessary details for further action. It is requested to communicate with UAE authorities for the next steps."

The authorities are hopeful that this move will facilitate Shattaf’s swift arrest and extradition to India.

Shattaf, who has been on the run since the crime was registered, is facing several other charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including forgery, criminal breach of trust, and the misuse of government documents such as passports. According to a letter obtained by [Media Name], the Pune SP confirmed that three additional FIRs have been filed against Shattaf in Mumbai and Pune.

Earlier, in a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of India overturned the Bombay High Court's acquittal of Shattaf and his wife, Waheeda Shattaf, in the murder case.

The Pune police have already issued a proclamation against Shattaf in connection with the Lonavala case, as confirmed by the Maval Court. Additionally, a Lookout Circular (LOC) has been issued by the Worli Police Station in the passport forgery case. An FIR directly links Shattaf to the murder of Captain Virdi, whose family has urged the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs to collaborate with the Indian Embassy in the UAE to expedite Shattaf’s extradition.

This latest development underscores the seriousness of the charges against Hussain Shattaf, with Interpol's involvement marking a crucial step in the efforts to bring him to justice.