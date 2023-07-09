trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633092
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Chhagan Bhujbal Takes Aim at Sharad Pawar: 'Because I Am OBC...'

Bhujbal warned that he would soon make several major revelations. He made these statements while speaking to journalists in Nashik.

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Chhagan Bhujbal Takes Aim at Sharad Pawar: 'Because I Am OBC...'

Amidst the ongoing turmoil within the NCP, senior leader of Ajit Pawar camp, Chhagan Bhujbal, has reacted strogly to Sharad Pawar's Saturday rally in his bastion Nashik. In response, Bhujbal directly targeted Sharad Pawar, saying, "I am an OBC, that's why Sharad Pawar held a rally in my constituency first." Bhujbal questioned why the NCP President did not visit Ajit Pawar's constituency. Bhujbal warned that he would soon make several major revelations. He made these statements while speaking to journalists in Nashik.

Chhagan Bhujbal Responds to Sharad Pawar

After the rebellion by NCP leader Ajit Pawar, the NCP has been engulfed in a severe crisis. Following this, a confrontation between the Ajit Pawar faction and the Sharad Pawar faction has become evident. In the midst of this, Sharad Pawar has begun his tour of the state to rebuild the party. During this backdrop, Sharad Pawar held a meeting in Bhujbal's stronghold, Yevla. In yesterday's meeting, Sharad Pawar criticized Chhagan Bhujbal. Today, Bhujbal has responded to it fully. Discussing the rebellion within the NCP, Bhujbal advised Pawar to reflect upon why such a situation occurred.

It should be noted that in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar has formed a separate faction by rebelling against the NCP and has joined the NDA. After joining the NDA, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, and several MLAs also took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government. The departure of several prominent NCP leaders has dealt a significant blow to party chief Sharad Pawar.

