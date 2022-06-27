NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA POLITICAL CRISIS

Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray hands over portfolios of Eknath Shinde, 8 rebel ministers to others

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to hand over the portfolios of five absent ministers and four ministers of state to other ministers to "ensure smooth functioning of the public interest", an official statement said.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday (June 27, 2022) handed over portfolios of nine rebel ministers, who are currently camping with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde in Guwahati, to other ministers. The portfolios of the rebel ministers were being handed over to other ministers for ease of administration, an official statement said.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to hand over the portfolios of five absent ministers and four ministers of state to other ministers to ensure smooth functioning of the public interest and to ensure smooth functioning of the department in case of heavy rains and calamities," a statement by the Public Relations Room, Chief Minister's Secretariat, said.

The Shiv Sena now has four cabinet ministers, including CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and Subhash Desai. Barring Aaditya Thackeray, the rest three are MLCs.

In the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by the Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had 10 Cabinet-rank ministers before the rebellion and four Ministers of State (MoS), including two from the Sena quota. 

Nine Maharashtra ministers have so far joined the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde in Guhawati.

(With agency inputs)

Maharashtra political crisisUddhav ThackerayEknath ShindeShiv Sena

