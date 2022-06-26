New Delhi: Amid the Maharashtra political crisis kickstarted by rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi has made efforts to contact the wives of MLAs who are residing in Guwahati along with Shinde according to media reports. While Eknath Shinde is unconvinced by the Maharashtra CM's efforts to bring him back to the party, Rashmi is attempting to persuade Shinde's supporters so that he loses his ground.

According to media reports, she is trying to convey her message to the rebel MLAs through their wives. She has reportedly asked them to return to Uddhav's camp.

Eknath Shinde not ready to return to Uddhav's camp

Eknath Shinde, on Saturday, announced the name of his new party Shiv Sena Balasaheb which received strong reactions from Shiv Sena leaders such as Sanjay Raut.

Eknath Shinde claims to have the support of 38 MLAs of the 55 Shiv Sena legislators, which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It means that they can either leave and form another political party or merge with another without being disqualified from the state assembly.

According to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with the anti-defection law, any group of lawmakers can leave a party and form another or merge with another party without disqualification if they are together at least two-thirds of legislators of the party's original strength.

Shinde and rebel MLAs extend stay in Guwahati, Assam

Eknath Shinde and his rebel MLAs have extended their stay at hotel Radisson Blue in Guwahati from 27th to 30th June. The booking was extended by 3 days on Saturday evening.

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde said that Sena workers must try to understand that all he is trying to do is to save the party from the clutches of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government - a coalition of Shiv Sena with Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and several other parties and independent MLAs.

(With agency inputs)

