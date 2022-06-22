NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA CRISIS

Maharashtra political crisis: Will Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resign? Drama heightens, Sena MLAs to meet soon

Amid a revolt within the Shiv Sena, CM Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting at 5 pm in Mumbai of all Shiv Sena MLAs. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 04:07 PM IST
  • In a tweet earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweeted saying, "Political development in Maharashtra is heading towards dissolution of Vidhan Sabha."
  • However, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole CM Thackeray has made it clear that there was no proposal to recommend state Assembly's dissolution
  • Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who had accompanied party rebel Eknath Shinde to Surat, claimed that some people had forcibly admitted him to a hospital

Trending Photos

Maharashtra political crisis: Will Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resign? Drama heightens, Sena MLAs to meet soon

Maharashtra Political Crisis: As the political crisis in Maharashtra reaches its peak, there are all sorts of rumours and questions, the chief being - will Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resign? Amid a revolt within the Shiv Sena, Thackeray has called a meeting at 5 pm in Mumbai of all Shiv Sena MLAs. 

In a tweet earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweeted in Marathi which translates to:  "The political development in Maharashtra is heading towards the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha." There were also rumours that Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray has dropped 'minister' from Twitter bio. However, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a "fact check" post on Twitter saying, "He (Aaditya Thackeray) did not have his minister status ever on his Twitter bio."

CM Thackeray says no proposal to dissolve Assembly: Maharashtra Congress chief

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has made it clear that there was no proposal to recommend the dissolution of the state Assembly. Patole's remarks came in the backdrop of reports that the state's ongoing political developments could lead to the Assembly's dissolution. "We will run the government effectively," Patole said quoting Thackeray. Patole said senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who is in Mumbai in the wake of the political crisis in the Maharashtra government, spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over phone since the latter has tested positive for Covid-19.

Missing' Shiv Sena MLA returns from Surat, says he was forcibly admitted to hospital

Meanwhile, drama heightened as Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who had accompanied party rebel Eknath Shinde to Surat, on Wednesday claimed that some people had forcibly admitted him to a hospital there and he was administered injections though he never suffered a heart attack. Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, the Akola MLA said he somehow managed to return safely to Maharashtra from Surat and pledged loyalty to Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. A day earlier, Deshmukh's wife had filed a complaint with the Akola police stating that her husband had gone missing.

Deshmukh represents the Balapur assembly seat in the Akola district in the Vidarbha region. "I am a Shivsainik of Uddhav Thackeray and Balasaheb Thackeray. I am in good health. On Tuesday, I was taken to a hospital in Surat by 20-25 people and police personnel. They said I had suffered a heart attack but I never suffered any heart attack. My blood pressure also didn't shoot up. Their intention was wrong. I was given some injections forcibly," he claimed.

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Who says yoga is anti-Islamic?
DNA Video
DNA: Yoga is India's biggest soft power
DNA Video
DNA: Why are most of the people not happy with their jobs?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Super Dadi - 105 Year Old Grandma's health tips
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the 105 Year Old Champion Grandma
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 21 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Reforms lead us to new goals, PM Modi reacts on anti-Agnipath protests