Shiv Sena has targeted the BJP due to the ongoing political events in many states across the country. The Shiv Sena has severely criticized the current situation of the BJP through Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana'. It said that 'Operation Lotus' meaning 'lotus' has become a word of terror like Al-Qaeda. Sharad Pawar has said, "the situation of the country has become confusing. There are many such confusing things now. Vishnu's favorite flower 'Lotus' has been discredited due to what is going on, rather than electing governments, overthrowing opposition governments, splitting parties. 'Operation Lotus' became a word of terror like Al-Qaeda. 'Operation Lotus' launched to topple the Delhi government has 'failed'. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that BJP has been exposed."

Even in Bihar, 'Operation Lotus' did not work, and Telangana Chief Minister K. C. Chandrashekhar Rao openly challenged Amit Shah that, "Bring down my government by installing ED, CBI, etc." It was said in 'Saamana' that in Maharashtra, no one is ready to bend like the Shinde group. They went on their knees due to the fear of ED in other states. The most important development took place in the state of Delhi. Kejriwal's government is being tried to topple by using ED, CBI. The liquor policy of the Delhi government, its excise policy, the contracts it gave to the liquor vendors will be a subject of criticism for the BJP, but that decision was not individual but of the entire government and that includes the Lt. Governor of Delhi. But the CBI raided Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by blaming the decision of the 'Cabinet'. He was made the number one accused in the case and the case has now been handed over to the ED, i.e. the special branch of the BJP.

According to 'Saamana', like a criminal, the central government defamed the People's Government by issuing a lookout notice against them. ED was used to topple the government in Maharashtra too. But Sisodia is not a runaway gentleman. All this is going on to topple Kejriwal's government. Now Mr. Manish Sisodia has dropped a bomb on BJP's 'washing machine'. "Join the BJP, destroy your MLAs and become the Chief Minister. If you do that, we will close all the cases of ED and CBI against you," Sisodia claimed that the BJP has offered.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece further said, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself has accused BJP of giving an 'offer' of crores of rupees. Therefore, how dangerous 'Operation Lotus' is for democracy and freedom came to the fore. In Maharashtra, the operation was conducted in the same manner, but it is widely said that since it is a big state and the main agenda is to defeat the Shiv Sena, the threat of ED was increased to fifty more 'boxes'. Delhi MLAs and their leaders did not run away like the sheep in Maharashtra ran away in fear. They stood firmly against BJP and ED. In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut bravely faced the ED. He fought with Marathi arrows but did not bend and fought like true Shiv Sainiks.