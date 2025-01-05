Maharashtra Poll Results Slap On Face Of Detractors, Shiv Sena Growing Stronger: Eknath Shinde

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday called the 2024 assembly poll results a slap on the face of his detractors, who he said had also criticised the Election Commission and the Supreme Court. The Shiv Sena chief was speaking after welcoming several Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders from various parts of the state into his party. Shiv Sena is growing stronger, he said.

The Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP won 230 of the state’s 288 seats in the recently held assembly polls, with Shinde’s party bagging 57 seats. His rival Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray won only 20 seats.

Shinde, whose rebellion in the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena split the party and sunk the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in 2022, called the results a “slap on the face” of those who had believed that the public would side with them.

He said those who had criticised the Election Commission and the Supreme Court were decisively rejected by the public, indirectly referring to Sena (UBT) leaders. Maharashtra made substantial strides, particularly concerning development and governance, when he was the chief minister for two and a half years, said Shinde. Shinde said he had said in the assembly that he would go back to his village and do farming if their coalition did not win more than 200 seats. “We won more than 230,” he said.

The influx of Sena (UBT) leaders into Shiv Sena reflects the party’s growing strength and continued success, he said. He said the thoughts of founder Bal Thackeray have shaped Shiv Sena’s course over the years. He also recalled the contribution of his mentor late Anand Dighe, an immensely popular Shiv Sena leader from Thane. Shive said they would adhere to the party’s guiding principle of “80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics”.