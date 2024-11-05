Maharashtra Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti Promises Farm Loan Waiver, To Increase Aid Under Ladki Bahin Scheme

KOLHAPUR: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced ten key promises of the ruling alliance's manifesto including increase in the aid under Ladki Bahin scheme to Rs 2,100 and induction of 25,000 women police personnel. Another key promise was farm loan waiver. Assembly elections would be held in the state on November 20.

Speaking at a rally of the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena here, attended by deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Shinde said the detailed manifesto will be released in the coming days.

"We announce increase in the financial aid given to women under the Ladki Bahin Yojana from (existing) Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 (per month). It shows that whatever we say, we do it. We have also put stress on women safety in the manifesto, and decided to induct 25,000 women in the police department," Shinde said. Farm loans will be waived without putting any burden on the state coffers, he said.

"We will increase the amount under the Shetkari Sanman Yojana from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000. Besides, there will be a subsidy of 20 percent on Minimum Support Price," the chief minister added. The financial aid to senior citizens will be increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100, he said.

"The prices of essential commodities will be kept stable. Our next promise is to generate 25 lakh jobs. The Opposition cites unemployment but our state is the first in the country to give financial assistance to 10 lakh students who are doing internship," he said. Other key promises unveiled by the CM were better roads in rural area, monthly honorarium and health cover to Anganwadi and ASHA workers, 30 percent reduction in power bills and emphasis on solar energy.