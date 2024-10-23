Maharashtra Election 2024: Weeks ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, both the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti have claimed a seat-sharing deal. However, there are still some seats on which Mahayuti is yet to reach a consensus, mostly due to the candidate's profile. According to reports, the BJP has raised objections the NCP and Shiv Sena-Shinde's choice of candidates on two seats who are related to Nawab Malik and Maharashtra police official Pradeep Sharma.

Nawab Malik is out on bail in a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case, while Pradeep Sharma, a former encounter specialist, was allegedly involved in the Antilia bomb scare case. Nawab Malik's daughter is set to get a ticket by the NCP, and Pradeep Sharma's wife, Swikriti Sharma, has joined the Shiv Sena-Shinde faction, where she is expected to contest from Andheri East.

According to Aaj Tak, the BJP has expressed opposition to both the NCP's decision to field Nawab Malik's daughter, Sana Malik, and the nomination of Pradeep Sharma's wife, Swikriti Sharma. Nawab Malik, who is currently out on medical bail, previously represented the Anushakti Nagar seat. His daughter Sana Malik is set to get a ticket from the same constituency. Meanwhile, there is speculation that Nawab Malik may contest the upcoming elections from the Shivaji Nagar-Mankhurd seat on an NCP ticket, where he could face Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar has openly opposed Nawab Malik's candidacy, stating that the party won't accept the nomination of anyone 'associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim'.

Another contentious issue is the Andheri East seat, where a dispute has emerged between the Shinde faction and the BJP. Currently, this seat is held by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rutuja Latke. While Swikriti Sharma, wife of Pradeep Sharma, has joined the Shinde faction and is a potential candidate, the BJP is pushing for Murji Patel, who had previously contested the by-election against Latke but was asked by the BJP to withdraw his nomination. Recently, Patel held a show of strength in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The BJP's resistance to Swikriti Sharma's candidacy stems from her association with Pradeep Sharma, who was arrested by the NIA for his alleged involvement in the Antilia bomb scare case.