Maharashtra Polls: Congress Releases 14 Candidates List, Drops Sachin Sawant From Andheri West

Maharashtra Polls: Congress party has released another list of 14 candidates on Sunday for the upcoming assembly elections. Notably, Ashok Jadhav has been selected to contest from Andheri West, replacing the incumbent Sachin Sawant.

The state's 288-member assembly will go to the polls on November 20 with the counting and results scheduled on November 23.