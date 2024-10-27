Maharashtra Polls: Congress Releases 14 Candidates List, Drops Sachin Sawant From Andheri West
Congress party has released names of 14 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.
Maharashtra Polls: Congress party has released another list of 14 candidates on Sunday for the upcoming assembly elections. Notably, Ashok Jadhav has been selected to contest from Andheri West, replacing the incumbent Sachin Sawant.
Congress releases another list of 14 candidates for the upcoming #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024
Andheri West candidature - Sachin Sawant replaced by Ashok Jadhav pic.twitter.com/jG5F6cms29— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2024
The state's 288-member assembly will go to the polls on November 20 with the counting and results scheduled on November 23.
