MAHARASHTRA POLLS 2024

Maharashtra Polls: Congress Releases 3rd List Of 16 Candidates, Check Full List

Congress party has released its third list of 16 candidates on Saturday for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 11:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Earlier, the grand old party released the second list of 23 candidates on Saturday for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024. 

According to the list, the grand old party has nominated Rajesh Tukaram Manvatkar from Bhusawal-SC, Swati Sandip Wakekar from Jalgaon (Jamod), Mahesh Gangane from Akot, Shekhar Pramodbabu Shende from Wardha, Anuja Sunil Kedar from Savner, Girish Krushnarao Pandav from Nagpur South, Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar from Kamthi, Puja Ganesh Thavkar from Bhandara SC, Dalip Waman Bansod from Arjuni-Morgaon-SC constituency. 

The state's 288-member assembly will go to the polls on November 20 with the counting and results scheduled on November 23. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

