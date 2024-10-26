Maharashtra Polls: Congress Releases 3rd List Of 16 Candidates, Check Full List

Maharashtra Polls: Congress party has released its third list of 16 candidates on Saturday for the upcoming assembly elections.

Congress releases another list of 16 candidates for the upcoming #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/t9NFbgyCQn October 26, 2024

Earlier, the grand old party released the second list of 23 candidates on Saturday for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024.

According to the list, the grand old party has nominated Rajesh Tukaram Manvatkar from Bhusawal-SC, Swati Sandip Wakekar from Jalgaon (Jamod), Mahesh Gangane from Akot, Shekhar Pramodbabu Shende from Wardha, Anuja Sunil Kedar from Savner, Girish Krushnarao Pandav from Nagpur South, Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar from Kamthi, Puja Ganesh Thavkar from Bhandara SC, Dalip Waman Bansod from Arjuni-Morgaon-SC constituency.

The state's 288-member assembly will go to the polls on November 20 with the counting and results scheduled on November 23.