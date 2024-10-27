Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora Against Aaditya Thackeray From Worli Seat

Maharashtra Polls: Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has nominated Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora to run against Aaditya Thackeray, son of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in the upcoming assembly elections for Mumbai's Worli constituency. Shinde's move to field Deora against sitting MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray is set to turn the Worli race into a high-stakes contest.

Milind Deora, a former Union minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, left Congress and joined the Shiv Sena in January of this year. He joined Sena before the Lok Sabha polls this year and was later elected to Rajya Sabha.

The Eknath Shinde’s sena released a new list of 20 candidates on Sunday.

Shiv Sena releases another list of 20 candidates for the upcoming #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024



Sanjay Nirupam to contest from Dindoshi Assembly constituency



Nilesh N Rane to contest from Kudal Assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/fOqL2gxvky — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2024

The Shiv Sena has also nominated Nilesh Rane, son of BJP MP Narayan Rane, to contest from Kudal, while his younger brother and current MLA Nitesh Rane has been renominated by the BJP for Kankavali in Sindhudurg district.

Additionally, the party has fielded MLC and former MP Bhawana Gawali from Risod in Washim district, and MLC Amshya Padvi will represent the Sena in the Akkalkuva constituency in Dhule district.

On October 23, the Shiv Sena announced its initial list of 45 candidates for the upcoming elections, naming Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the candidate for the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, which he has represented since 2009.

The Shiv Sena is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which also includes the BJP and Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP.

The Maharashtra assembly elections for its 288 seats are scheduled for November 20, with vote counting set for November 23.

(With PTI inputs)