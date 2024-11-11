Maharashtra Polls Exclusive: Rs 125 Cr Transferred To 200 Accounts, Withdrawn Overnight; Deal Done For Muslim Votes?

Ahead of Assembly elections in Maharashtra, a massive financial scam has come to light. According to reports, millions of rupees were transferred to 200 accounts shortly before the elections. These funds, amounting to Rs 125 crore, were allegedly moved across seven different states, with the money being sent to accounts in Malegaon, Maharashtra.

An FIR has been launched which revealed that Shiraz Mohammed, a key figure in this operation, opened multiple accounts in Malegaon right before the elections. Around 13 accounts were used to transfer large sums of money, which were deposited and quickly withdrawn within a short period. The incident has raised questions about election-related financial manipulation, with authorities now investigating the matter thoroughly.

In today's DNA, the Zee News anchor analysed the transfer of a huge amount of money to 200 accounts ahead of polls in Maharashtra.

The BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint with the Election Commission regarding the money manipulation. The claim is that the issue is not limited to Malegaon alone. The money was allegedly sent across seven states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal. It is also said that the funds reached Ahmedabad in Gujarat and several cities in Maharashtra.

There is also an allegation that Rs 125 crore was used to buy Muslim votes in the Maharashtra elections.