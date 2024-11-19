Maharashtra Polls Heat Up: BJP Leader Vinod Tawde Accused Of Buying Votes In Virar

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Tensions escalated in Virar East on Sunday when members of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), led by Hitendra Thakur, clashed with BJP representatives over allegations of money distribution during an election campaign.

The BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde was accused of arriving with Rs.5 crore meant for distribution to the party's Nalasopara constituency candidate, Rajan Naik. The incident has since ignited political tensions in the region.

Incident Details

The confrontation unfolded at Hotel Vivanta in Virar East, where Vinod Tawde had organized a meeting with BJP's Nalasopara candidate, Rajan Naik. As the meeting progressed, BVA activists, led by local MLA Kshitij Thakur, stormed into the venue, alleging that money was being distributed to influence voters.

The BVA workers insisted that the BJP was attempting to sway the upcoming election results with cash incentives.

In the wake of the accusations, Tawde's vehicle was searched by local police, but no evidence of money was found. Despite the lack of proof, BVA leaders have insisted that the BJP was involved in illegal election practices.

BJP denies allegations

The BJP has firmly rejected the allegations. BJP officials, including Rajan Naik, have dismissed the charges as fabricated by the BVA to tarnish the party’s reputation. Pravin Darekar, a senior BJP leader, described the accusation as 'laughable,' claiming that BVA was fabricating a narrative due to fears of losing the election. Darekar argued that the allegations were part of a larger strategy by the BVA to shift public focus away from their own shortcomings.

"We have done nothing wrong," Darekar said. "BVA is losing ground and trying to create distractions by making baseless accusations."

The Thakur family, prominent in local politics, has played a central role in the unfolding drama. Hitendra Thakur, who is contesting from Nalasopara, and his son Kshitij, who is seeking re-election from Vasai, have been vocal in their criticism of the BJP.

Vasai MLA Kshitij Thakur claimed to have uncovered a diary that detailed transactions involving Rs. 15 crore, suggesting widespread corruption. Meanwhile, Hitendra Thakur alleged that Tawde had personally called him multiple times to apologize for the incident.

Police Intervention and Escalation of Tensions

As the protests continued, police were dispatched to ensure Vinod Tawde's safety. Authorities were forced to escort Tawde out of the hotel under heavy protection as the situation escalated.

Local police, under the jurisdiction of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police, conducted searches of Tawde’s vehicles, hotel rooms, and belongings, though nothing incriminating was found.

In a further escalation of the matter, Palghar district collector Govind Bodke announced that an FIR would be filed against Tawde for violating election rules by entering Virar 48 hours before the polls.

Tawde, who is not a registered voter in the region, was also asked to leave the Vasai Virar area. Police forces have been instructed to ensure that Tawde vacates the region as per election regulations.