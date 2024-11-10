Maharashtra Polls: MVA Counter Ladki Bahin With Rs 3,000 Aid Promise For Women, Highlights 'Five Guarantees'

Ahead of upcoming elections in Maharashtra, President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched the joint manifesto for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and promises to give financial aid of Rs 3000 to women in the state.

Launching the joint manifesto of MVA, the Congress President said, "... Our five guarantees will be helpful in the welfare of all in Maharashtra. Every family will receive an annual aid of about Rs 3 lakh. Our Mahalakshmi scheme will give financial aid to all women, who will be given Rs 3000 each, every month... We will launch a free bus service for the women of Maharashtra... We will give an amount of Rs 50000 each to farmers who repay their loans on time."

Nationalist Congres Party (SCP) leader Supriya Sule, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Congress election-in-charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala, state Congress chief Nana Patole, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant were also present in the event held in Mumbai.

MVA leaders led by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted 'five guarantees' for Maharashtra including conducting a caste census in the state.

Kharge said, "Our 5 guarantees will be helpful in the welfare of all in Maharashtra. Every family will receive an annual aid of about Rs 3 lakh. Our Mahalakshmi scheme will give financial aid to all women, who will be given Rs 3000 each, every month. We will launch a free bus service for the women of Maharashtra."

As per the ECI, the polls are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.

(With ANI Inputs)