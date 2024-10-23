Advertisement
MAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS 2024

Maharashtra Polls: Sena UBT Releases 1st List Of 65 Candidates As MVA Reaches Consensus On 270 Seats

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) on Wednesday released a list of 65 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 07:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

This is a breaking news, details awaited.

 

