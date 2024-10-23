Maharashtra Polls: Sena UBT Releases 1st List Of 65 Candidates As MVA Reaches Consensus On 270 Seats
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) on Wednesday released a list of 65 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections.
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) releases a list of 65 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections pic.twitter.com/g4yrP3Dj01— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2024
This is a breaking news, details awaited.
