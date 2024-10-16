Maharashtra Polls: With 'Sacrifice' Advice To Shinde Sena, BJP Looks To Contest 150 Seats

NEW DELHI: The BJP's central election committee met on Wednesday to finalise candidates for the Maharashtra assembly polls as the party looks to balance the dynamics of its aspiration to maximise its share of seats while accommodating the demands of two powerful allies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was joined by other CEC members besides key BJP leaders from the state, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the party's state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The CEC deliberated upon those seats that the BJP is keen to contest in the elections to the 288-member assembly. BJP sources have expressed the view that the party will look to contest on around 150 seats, leaving the rest for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Earlier in the day, Bawankule said Shinde should be willing to make "sacrifices" in terms of the seat-sharing arrangement for the assembly polls like the BJP has done to keep the alliance intact.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde must remain open-minded and be willing to make sacrifices. We, too, have made sacrifices to uphold the alliance. It is evident that the BJP aims to contest the seats we previously held," Bawankule said. Voting is scheduled on November 20 and the counting will take place on November 23.