Maharashtra Portfolio Allocation Suspense Ends: Fadnavis Keeps Home, Finance Goes To Ajit Pawar In New Cabinet — Full List

Maharashtra Portfolio Allocation: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on Saturday ended the suspense and announced the portfolio allocation. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has got the Home Ministry, and he will also oversee Law & Judiciary. Meanwhile, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar have been given the charge of Urban Development & Housing and Public Works and Finance & Planning and the Excise department, respectively.

It is pertinent to mention that Fadnavis has retained a major portion of power in the Maharashtra Cabinet with portfolios such as Energy (excluding Renewable Energy), Law and Judiciary, General Administration, and Information & Publicity.

Maharashtra Portfolio Allocation



Deputy CM Eknath Shinde gets Urban Development & Housing and Public Works.



Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets Finance & Planning and Excise dept

Maharashtra Portfolio Allocation | Pankaja Mude gets the charge of Environment, Climate Change & Animal husbandry

Besides the top brass of the Mahayuti alliance, several other BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) cabinet ministers have also been allocated departments. Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Uday Samant has got Industries, saffron party leader Pankaja Munde has the Environment and NCP leader Manikrao Kokate has the Agriculture department.

Meanwhile, BJP's Chandrakant Patil was given the charge of Higher & Technical Education, Ganesh Naik Forests, and Shiv Sena's Dada Bhuse the School Education department. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been given the Revenue Department, and the party’s Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has been allotted Water Resources, and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif was given the Medical Education.

NCP's Dhananjay Munde has been assigned the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, BJP's Ashok Uike will oversee the Tribal Development department, and Ashish Shelar has been entrusted with the Information Technology and Culture departments.

The announcement of portfolio allocation came hours after Fadnavis said that the portfolio allocation has been finalized and the list will be released either tonight or tomorrow. The Maharashtra CM and his deputies, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, were sworn in on December 5, and 39 ministers were inducted ahead of the Winter Session on December 15. The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party, secured a landslide victory in the November 20 assembly polls by winning 230 out of 288 seats

(With ANI Inputs)