New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Maharashtra`s Palghar on Thursday (July 15, 2022) as major rivers of the district - Vaitarna, Tansa are flowing above the danger mark. "IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar. The major rivers of the district - Vaitarna, Tansa are flowing above the danger mark. 35,000 cusecs of water was discharged from Modak Sagar into Vaitarna River yesterday," said Kiran Mahajan, Palghar Resident Deputy Collector.

The officials informed that the Tansa lake, which supplies water to Mumbai, started overflowing after heavy rainfall. Out of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai, Tansa Lake started overflowing today at 8.50 pm. The lake has a total of 38 gates, out of which nine gates have been opened till 9.50 pm, said BMC.

Due to continuous heavy rains in the catchment area, over the past few days, the water level of the reservoirs has increased rapidly, said a government official.

IMD Mumbai has warned for flooding and congested traffic in several locations. Mumbai is likely to witness heavy rains on Friday. The Yellow alert was issued for other districts as well which are also likely to experience heavy rainfall for the next few days.

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara, Amravati and Thane tomorrow. Palghar, Nashik and Pune have meanwhile been issued a red alert for tomorrow's forecast. pic.twitter.com/KeaAX20dPq — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

According to IMD, fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall are expected over Maharashtra and several other states during the next four to five days.

Meanwhile, various temples were submerged under the Godavari river in Nashik, due to incessant rain over the past three days.

Schools shut in Thane amid heavy rainfall

Amid heavy rainfall, schools in Thane will remain closed on Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, he Thane district administration declared a holiday on Thursday (July 14) and Friday (July 15) for students up to Class 12. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the city on Thursday too. Earlier, on Wednesday, the Met office had issued a orange alert the district.

Landslide in Palghar’s Vasai area

In another incident in Palghar on Wednesday, a landslide was reported in the Vasai area. Two people were killed in the incident while the another two were rescued. Maharashtra Chief Minister expressed his grief over the incident and took note of the situation.

"The relatives of the deceased will be provided Rs 4 lakh each from Palghar District Collector`s Natural Disaster Fund and Rs 2 lakh each from Vasai Virar Corporation. Besides, he instructed the concerned administration to pay Rs 50,000 each to the injured for treatment," tweeted Eknath Shinde.

(With agency inputs)