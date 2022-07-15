NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA RAINS

Maharashtra rains: IMD issues red alert for Palghar, yellow for Mumbai amid heavy rainfall - Check forecast

According to IMD, fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall are expected over Maharashtra and several other states during the next four to five days.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 08:11 AM IST

Trending Photos

Maharashtra rains: IMD issues red alert for Palghar, yellow for Mumbai amid heavy rainfall - Check forecast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Maharashtra`s Palghar on Thursday (July 15, 2022) as major rivers of the district - Vaitarna, Tansa are flowing above the danger mark. "IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar. The major rivers of the district - Vaitarna, Tansa are flowing above the danger mark. 35,000 cusecs of water was discharged from Modak Sagar into Vaitarna River yesterday," said Kiran Mahajan, Palghar Resident Deputy Collector.

The officials informed that the Tansa lake, which supplies water to Mumbai, started overflowing after heavy rainfall. Out of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai, Tansa Lake started overflowing today at 8.50 pm. The lake has a total of 38 gates, out of which nine gates have been opened till 9.50 pm, said BMC.

Due to continuous heavy rains in the catchment area, over the past few days, the water level of the reservoirs has increased rapidly, said a government official.

IMD Mumbai has warned for flooding and congested traffic in several locations. Mumbai is likely to witness heavy rains on Friday. The Yellow alert was issued for other districts as well which are also likely to experience heavy rainfall for the next few days. 

According to IMD, fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall are expected over Maharashtra and several other states during the next four to five days.

Meanwhile, various temples were submerged under the Godavari river in Nashik, due to incessant rain over the past three days. 

Schools shut in Thane amid heavy rainfall

Amid heavy rainfall, schools in Thane will remain closed on Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, he Thane district administration declared a holiday on Thursday (July 14) and Friday (July 15) for students up to Class 12. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the city on Thursday too. Earlier, on Wednesday, the Met office had issued a orange alert the district.

Landslide in Palghar’s Vasai area

In another incident in Palghar on Wednesday, a landslide was reported in the Vasai area. Two people were killed in the incident while the another two were rescued. Maharashtra Chief Minister expressed his grief over the incident and took note of the situation.

"The relatives of the deceased will be provided Rs 4 lakh each from Palghar District Collector`s Natural Disaster Fund and Rs 2 lakh each from Vasai Virar Corporation. Besides, he instructed the concerned administration to pay Rs 50,000 each to the injured for treatment," tweeted Eknath Shinde.

(With agency inputs)

Maharashtra rainsIMDMaha floodsMumbai RainsMonsoonIMD red alert

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Why a conflict over Tricolor campaign in Jammu & Kashmir?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatris will get booklet carrying information about real history of Amarnath cave
DNA Video
DNA: Will India also land up in a similar economic crisis as Sri Lanka?
DNA Video
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country