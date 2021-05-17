हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rape case

Maharashtra: Rape case filed against IT commissioner in Nagpur

A case of rape has been registered against an Income Tax commissioner by the Nagpur district police after a woman doctor alleged that he raped her under the pretext of marriage and forced her to abort.

Maharashtra: Rape case filed against IT commissioner in Nagpur

Nagpur: A case of rape has been registered against an Income Tax commissioner by the Nagpur district police after a woman doctor alleged that he raped her under the pretext of marriage and forced her to abort, an official said on Sunday (May 16).

The accused, 35, is a resident of Puducherry. The accused came in contact with the doctor who was then working with a government hospital in Nagpur. He was staying in the city for training at the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT) in 2019, the official said.

The accused became friends with the victim when the former had gone to the hospital for treatment, he added.

The accused had given his mobile phone number to the victim when she told him that she was preparing for UPSC examinations, the official said quoting the FIR.

Later, the accused entered into a physical relationship with the woman under the pretext of marrying her. He allegedly raped her multiple times and also clicked her obscene photos, the official said. When the woman became pregnant, he asked her to abort, he said.

The accused threatened the victim to release her pictures on social media when she insisted on marriage, the official said.

A case of rape has been registered under sections 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused is posted in Bengaluru, the official said. No arrest is made and further investigation is underway.

(inputs from PTI)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rape caseNagpur rape caseViolence against womanNagpur police
Next
Story

India expresses 'deep concern' over violence in Jerusalem, mourns loss of Soumya Santhosh

Must Watch

PT54M36S

Taal Thok Ke: Opposition spreading confusion over vaccine?