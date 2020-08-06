Maharashtra records 11514 new COVID-19 cases with 316 deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra reports 11514 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (August 5) taking the number of coronavirus patients to 479779 in the last 24 hours. The state also added 316 deaths to take the tally to 16792, according to the state health department bulletin.

A total of 10845 patients were discharged today and 316375 patients have so far recovered and discharged in the state.



The number of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai increased to 1,20,165 with 910 new cases reported today. The death of 57 patients took the fatality count in the metropolis to 6,645.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 988 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered cases to 92,661. The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai is 77 per cent, where there are 20,562 active cases.

The BMC has conducted nearly 2.75 lakh COVID-19 tests in Mumbai so far.

In Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area near Mumbai has witnessed 209 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of positive patients to 21607, while the death toll has risen to 412.

In Dharavi of Mumbai, eight new COVID-19 cases were added today and the total number increased to 2597. Of these, only 82 are active while 2257 people have recovered after treatment.



As many as 258 coronavirus cases have been reported in Thane metropolitan area in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 20516, while the fatalities have risen to 667.