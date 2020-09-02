Maharashtra records 15,765 new COVID-19 cases with 320 death; tally crosses 8 lakh mark

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday (September 1) reported 15,765 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall coronavirus cases in the state to 8,08,306, according to Public Health Department bulletin.

There are 1,98,523 active cases in the state, 5,84,537 patients have recovered from the deadly disease across the state till Tuesday, while 10,978 patients were discharged today, said the bulletin. With 320 fatalities on Tuesday, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state surged to 24,903.

Of the 320 deaths reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, 214 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours while 56 deaths had taken place in the last one week. The remaining 50 deaths had taken place before the last week but had not been reported so far.

In the state, a total of 42,11,752 samples have been tested, while the fatality rate stands at 3.08 per cent and the recovery rate is at 72.32 per cent.

As many as 1,142 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in Mumbai on Tuesday, taking the total count to 46,947 including 1,18,864 recoveries, 20,065 active cases and 7,690 deaths, said the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

Pune city reported 1,738 new cases along with 40 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city rose to 1,02,849 and death toll stood at 2,579, the official said. The number of cases in Pune division is 2,13,374 while death toll stands at 5,256.

The Thane division, which includes Mumbai city, reported 3,267 cases of COVID-19 taking the region's total to 3,37,485, while 12,926 people have died the area so far.

Nashik division has reported 1,00,342 cases and 2,343 deaths, while Kolhapur division has reported 42,788 cases and 1,278 deaths.

Aurangabad division has reported 31,990 cases and 931 deaths, while Latur division has reported 26,823 cases and 794 deaths.

Akola division has reported 17,983 cases and 473 deaths and Nagpur division 36,764 cases and 830 deaths.

India`s COVID-19 case tally, meamwhile, has reached 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/ discharged/ migrated and 65,288 deaths.