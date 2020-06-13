Maharashtra records 3,427 new cases; COVID-19 tally at 1,04,568, total 3830 deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra, the worst-COVID-19 affected Indian state reported 3,427 new coronavirus infections on Saturday (June 13) that took the State's total to 1,04,568. Maharashtra now has 51,392 active cases.

The State's death count also surged by 113 to 3,830 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,550 patients were discharged today, taking the number of recovered cases to 49,346.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 47.2%, while the fatality rate is at 3.7%.

Maharashtra yesterday became the first Indian state to have 1 lakh coronavirus confirmed cases.

CSIR-NEERI, Mumbai prepared a map showing COVIDー19 cases in Maharashtra by June 13 morning.

Earlier today, Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope capped the maximum price for COVID-19 tests (RT-PCR), which is conducted to detect coronavirus, at Rs 2,200.

Tope said that with this move, the cost of RT-PCR tests in Maharashtra has become the lowest, compared to any other state, in the country.

The minister said that private labs had been given permission to conduct RT-PCR tests, for which they were earlier charging approximately Rs 4,500 for reports and extra for home collection of samples.

"This will also lead to savings for the individuals and more people will also get themselves tested," the Minister said.