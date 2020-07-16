Maharashtra records highest single-day spike of 8641 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi: Maharashtra on Thursday (July 16) recorded its highest single day spike of 8,641 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,84,281, according to the state health department bulletin. With 266 new deaths, the death toll due to coronavirus reached to 11,194.

As many as 5527 patients were discharged today after recovery and so far, 158140 patients have recovered and discharged in Maharashtra.



In Mumbai, COVID-19 positive patients increased to 97950 with 56 deaths in the last 24 hours. Mumbai has so far witnessed a total of 5523 deaths due to the deadly virus.



In Vasai Virar metropolitan area near Mumbai, 301 new coronavirus patients were found in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of positive cases to 9061. So far, 179 people have died from COVID-19 in the Vasai Virar metropolitan area.

New Mumbai metropolitan area also recorded 273 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of positive patients to 10546. Four patients, however, died of coronavirus in the Navi Mumbai metropolitan area and the death toll now stands at 322.

Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area near Mumbai also witnessed 524 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive cases to 14598. Death toll from coronavirus in Kalyan Dombivali area, however rises to 225.

Among other cities, Pune recorded 1,584 new coroanvirus infections while Aurangabad city reported 53 new cases.

Aurangabad district reported 66 new patients while Jalna district reported 57 new cases.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane city and Kalyan-Dombivali, two satellite cities, are the worst hit with 16,248 and 16,661 total cases, respectively.

Nashik city in north Maharashtra recorded 213new cases, Pimpri Chinchwad area near Pune reported 555 new cases, Jalgaon district 198 new cases.

So far, 14,46, 386 people have been tested while there are 1,14,907active cases in the state, which witnessed a recovery rate of 55.63 percent while the fatality rate is 3.94 percent.

Currently, there are 7,10,394 people in the home quarantine and 42,833are in the institutional quarantine.

