Maharashtra reports 3,874 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi 3,630 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi: Maharashtra and Delhi continue to remain the worst-COVID-19 hit places across India. While Maharashtra in the last 24 hours reported 3,874 new confirmed cases, the national capital registered 3,630 fresh coronavirus infections.

In Maharashtra, the total number of confirmed cases surged to 1,28,205, whereas, Delhi's total tally increased to 56,746.

There are 58,054 and 23,340 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Delhi respectively.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra by Saturday (June 20) evening jumped to 5,984 and the national capital has witnessed 2,112 fatalities so far.

There were 160 new deaths in Maharashtra, while Delhi, on the other hand, registered 77 new deaths due to the fatal virus.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 20th June 2020#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/p5Zf7dbDa8 — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) June 20, 2020

Mumbai has been the worst-hit city in Maharashtra that has seen a total of 65,329 infections and 3,561 deaths.



The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 128205. Today,newly 3874 patients have been identified as positive.Also newly1380 patients have been cured today,totally 64153 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 58054. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) June 20, 2020

As per Maharashtra Police on June 20, there are 986 COVID-19 active cases in the police forces while 46 personnel have so far succumbed to the virus.

According to the Health Ministry at 8 AM on June 20, India has recorded 3,95,048 coronavirus confirmed cases, out of which 1,68,269 are still active.

Maharashtra followed by Tamil Nadu (54,449 total cases), Delhi and Gujarat (26,141 total cases) have been the severely COVID-19 hit places around India.

In other developments, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday slashed the rates of beds in the private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

According to reports, the DDMA, which is headed by L-G Anil Baijal, today approved recommendations of the High-Level Expert Committee to fix rates of beds for COVID-19 patients.

The rates for isolation beds have been fixed between Rs 8,000 – 10,000 a day; for a bed at an ICU between Rs 13,000-15,000 a day and for ICUs with ventilator between Rs 15,000-18,000. respectively.