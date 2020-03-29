Maharashtra reports one more death due to coronavirus COVID-19; total number of cases rise to 193

Mumbai: A 40-year-old corona virus-infected woman died in Mumbai on Sunday (March 29, 2020) taking the death toll to seven in the state. The woman was admitted to a civic hospital on Saturday (March 28,2020) after she complained of severe respiratory distress, the official said.

"She died on Saturday and her sample was sent for testing. The report came out positive for coronavirus. She is the seventh person who died of COVID-19 in the state," the official said.

The officials also informed that the women was complaning of respiratory problem and chest pain since past few days.

12 new cases were also reported from Maharashtra on Sunday which includes 5 cases from Pune, 4 from Mumbai, 1 each from Jalgaon, Sangli, Nagpur.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 193 making it one of the worst affected state in India. Out of the total cases 167 are active cases and 26 patients have been recovered and discharged from hospital.

A 45-year-old patient also died in Gujarat's Ahmedabad taking the number of deaths due to coronavirus COVID-19 in India to 25 on Sunday (March 29).

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 979 on Sunday. This includes 86 recovered/discharged and 1 migrant patient.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund), a public charitable trust. The fund has been set up so that the people who want to contribute can do so by following a few simple steps which will help the government tide over the major COVID-19 hurdle.