Maharashtra rules out CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case; Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to address media at 5:30 pm

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will on Saturday (August 1) address a press conference in Mumbai on the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. According to reports, the conference will be held at around 5:30 pm today.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had earlier opposed the CBI investigation into the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput saying Mumbai Police probe was sufficient.

On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray rejected the demand of a CBI probe into the actor's death, saying he deplored attempts to question the efficiency of Mumbai Police in handling the probe into the matter. CM Uddhav stated that Maharashtra Police is capable of probing the case, an assertion which comes in the backdrop of the growing clamour for a CBI probe into the actor's death here in June.

He also lashed out at former CM Devendra Fadnavis, saying the BJP politician had doubted the credibility of the Mumbai police in handling the case despite being Chief Minister for five years. On July 31, Fadnavis stated that the Enforcement Directorate should register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the money laundering angle in the death case of Rajput.

"There is a huge public sentiment about handing over the case to the CBI, but the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state has been reluctant to do so," Fadnavis stated.

Meanwhile, a four-member team of Bihar Police, which is currently in Mumbai to probe the death case of Sushant Singh, will record statements from actors who worked with 'Chhichhore' star till his last movie, ANI quoted sources as saying.

An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh (74) against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar in connection with the death case under several sections including abetment of suicide.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. A case was registered by Mumbai Police and is being probed.

According to Mumbai Police, statements from almost 35-40 people have so far been recorded into the matter, including those of Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra apart from personal staff of the late actor.