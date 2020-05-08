Maharashtra seals borders with other states to curb liquor smuggling during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

In a step to prevent smuggling of liquor during the lockdown, Maharashtra government has sealed its borders with the neighbouring states and deployed adequate manpower at a dozen checkposts, an official said on Friday (May 8, 2020).

This step is taken by the excise department as the possibilities of liquor smuggling by inter-state organised syndicates has increased in the state.

The excise department has deployed its flying squads and vigilance teams in districts located along the borders with neighbouring states considering the threat from such syndicates.

To keep a check on such activity Maharashtra police have increased vigil on 12 checkposts and sealed borders with adjoining states, said, official.

The excise department along with the local police will strictly look into the matter as the state witnesses higher demand for liquor.

In last 50 days, at least 2,100 persons have been arrested so far in such cases and liquor worth Rs 12.03 crore has been seized.

Since the lockdown came into force, 4,800 cases registered and 425 vehicles seized in connection with liquor smuggling & illegal liquor transport in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases in India with the number rising to 17974.