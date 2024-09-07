Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789725https://zeenews.india.com/india/maharashtra-security-guard-beats-dog-to-death-in-palghar-booked-under-bns-2789725.html
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA

Maharashtra: Security Guard Beats Dog To Death In Palghar; Booked Under BNS

Under BNS section 325, the punishment for such an offence can be imprisonment for up to five years, a fine, or both. 

|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 04:24 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra: Security Guard Beats Dog To Death In Palghar; Booked Under BNS

PALGHAR: Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have registered a case against a security guard of a housing society for allegedly beating a stray dog to death, a police official said on Saturday. The Nalla Sopara police have booked the accused Pankaj Singh under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 325 concerning the maiming or killing of animals and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official said.

Under BNS section 325, the punishment for such an offence can be imprisonment for up to five years, a fine, or both. The alleged crime was committed on August 26 but came to light after an animal lover alerted the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Notices have been issued to the accused and the agency that had recruited him to appear before the police, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details
DNA Video
Kashmir's Stone Pelters: From Hateful Slogans to Transformed Lives After Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers in Amroha and Rampur Under Fire for Alleged Anti-Hindu Bias on Teachers' Day
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim Tensions Rise in Himachal as Thousands Demand Mosque Demolition
DNA Video
DNA: New Ramnathswami Temple opens for devotees in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's police encounters chain snatcher in Greater Noida