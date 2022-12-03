Maharashtra SHOCKER! 17 students suffer food poisoning after eating chocolates given by unidentified man - Read full story here

Nagpur: Seventeen students suffered food poisoning in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Saturday after eating chocolates distributed by an unidentified man, with an official saying all are hospitalised and out of danger. Students of Class III, IV and V of Madan Gopal High School along North Ambazari Road were playing outside the school compound during lunch break and ate chocolates being distributed by a man, a police official said. "The man told the children it was his birthday. Within an hour of eating the chocolates, 17 students complained of chest pain and started vomiting. They were rushed to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital in Sitabuldi," he said.

"They are all out of danger. Three students are in the Intensive Care Unit. The rest are under observation," a doctor from the hospital said.

The Sitabuldi police station police official said a hunt was on for the man, who some students have claimed came in a black car, while others informed he wore a mask. CCTV footage of the area will be checked to nab the culprit, Senior Inspector Atul Sabnis said.