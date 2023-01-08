topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA SHOCKER

Maharashtra Shocker: 2 held for sexual violence against transgender in Bhiwandi

'The victim was sexually assaulted after the two accused made him drink alcohol. They also beat the victim for refusing to have sex with them," he added.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 10:53 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Maharashtra Shocker: 2 held for sexual violence against transgender in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: Two men in their mid-twenties were booked for allegedly having unnatural sex with a 19-year-old transgender person in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Sunday. Police said the incident took place late Thursday night when the victim was returning home after purchasing some goods from a shop. 

The incident took place under Shantinagar police station limits on January 6 and the case was filed on Saturday, he said.

"The victim was sexually assaulted after the two accused made him drink alcohol. They also beat the victim for refusing to have sex with them," he added.

The police sources said after learning about the incident, other transgender persons rushed to the accused house where they ransacked their house late on Thursday night and approached local Shanti Nagar police station to lodge a case against the accused.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?