Maharashtra Shocker: 2 held for sexual violence against transgender in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: Two men in their mid-twenties were booked for allegedly having unnatural sex with a 19-year-old transgender person in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Sunday. Police said the incident took place late Thursday night when the victim was returning home after purchasing some goods from a shop.

The incident took place under Shantinagar police station limits on January 6 and the case was filed on Saturday, he said.

"The victim was sexually assaulted after the two accused made him drink alcohol. They also beat the victim for refusing to have sex with them," he added.

The police sources said after learning about the incident, other transgender persons rushed to the accused house where they ransacked their house late on Thursday night and approached local Shanti Nagar police station to lodge a case against the accused.