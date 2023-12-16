Mumbai: In a disturbing turn of events, a 26-year-old social media influencer named Priya Singh was brutally assaulted allegedly by her boyfriend, Ashwajit Gaikwad, the son of a high-ranking bureaucrat in Maharashtra and then run over by a car to kill her. The shocking incident occurred on Monday morning near a Thane hotel, leaving Priya severely injured and sparking outrage. Ashwajit Gaikwad is the son of Anil Gaikwad, the Managing Director at the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Victim Shares Harrowing Ordeal

According to Priya, the night took a terrifying turn after she received a call from Ashwajit, urging her to join him at a family function. What was meant to be a seemingly normal gathering quickly escalated when Priya noticed her boyfriend's unusual behaviour. Attempting to address the situation privately, she confronted Ashwajit, leading to a barrage of abuse from him and his friends.

Accused Assaulted Victim

The situation took a violent turn as Ashwajit allegedly physically assaulted Priya, leaving her with injuries. Priya detailed the harrowing experience on her Instagram, recounting how the confrontation escalated to slaps, attempted strangulation, and even a bite to her hand.

The shocking assault didn't end there. As Priya tried to retrieve her belongings from Ashwajit's car, he allegedly ordered his driver to run her over. The incident, which unfolded around 4:30 am on Ghodbunder Road, resulted in Priya suffering severe injuries as she was hit by the vehicle.

In a chilling twist, Priya claimed she lay in pain on the road for nearly half an hour before a passerby intervened and called for help. With her phone still in Ashwajit's possession, she was unable to seek assistance earlier.

Priya, now undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital, revealed the extent of her injuries. With a broken right leg requiring surgery and extensive bruises across her body, she anticipates a lengthy recovery period, including months of bedrest and subsequent support for walking.

In her Instagram post, Priya alleged that her boyfriend used his contacts to try to hush up the matter. She also posted pictures of her injuries.

No Arrest Yet

While the incident has sent shockwaves through the community, Maharashtra police have initiated an investigation. As of now, no arrests have been made, leaving many questioning the delay in holding Ashwajit accountable for the alleged assault.

This appalling incident raises concerns about the safety of individuals in relationships, especially when influential figures are involved, prompting a broader conversation about justice and accountability.