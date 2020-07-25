Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2020: MSBSHSE to announce scores in a few days on mahresult.nic.in

Students who gave Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10th exam this year will get their result soon as the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to release the SSC 10th Results by July end. However, an official confirmation on the same remains awaited. The results will be released on the board's official website - mahresult.nic.in.

A few days ago, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also said that the Maharashtra SSC result will be released in the end of July.

Students of Maharashtra Board, who are eagerly awaiting their SSC 10th Results are advised to keep their roll numbers ready as the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) can declare their scores anytime soon.

It is expected that Maharashtra 10th result 2020 to be released online between July 24-30. Once declared, students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in 2020, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Follow these simple steps to check Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020:

Visit the official website: mahresult.nic.in result 2020.

Click on Maharashtra SSC result 2020 for Class 10 result.

Enter the seat number and his/her mother’s first name to check Maharashtra Board SSC 10th result 2020.

Click on the ‘View Result’ button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Students are advised to download the result for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 via SMS:

You can also check your SSC10th class result by using SMS method. You just need to type an SMS in the specified format: MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766. Your result will be received on the same number after some time.

Around 17 Lakh students appeared for the board exams this year. This year, exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 3-23.